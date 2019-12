Luanda — Angola's National Institute of Meteorology and Geophysics (INAMET) warned on Monday of heavy rains coupled with thunderstorm in various provinces of Angola in the coming days.

INAMET said that heavy downpours may hit some regions of the country.

It mentioned the provinces of Lunda Norte, Lunda Sul, Huambo, Bié, Huíla, Moxico, Cunene and Cuando Cubango, calling for the need to take preventive measures.