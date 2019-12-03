Namibia: Man Pleads Not Guilty to Killing Girlfriend

3 December 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Namibia Press Agency

A 57-YEAR-OLD man yesterday pleaded not guilty to allegedly killing his girlfriend by stabbing her with a knife at the 7 de Laan informal settlement on the outskirts of Windhoek in late 2017.

Benjamin George Strong pleaded not guilty before acting High Court judge Orben Sibeya to five charges of murder, attempted murder, defeating or obstructing or attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice and two assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm charges read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act 4 of 2003.

It is alleged that the accused had an argument on the evening of 16 September 2017 with the deceased, Johanna Resandt, over 100 Namibia dollars he allegedly gave her to buy food, but which he later claimed back.

The deceased allegedly refused to give the money back, after which the accused assaulted her several times and stabbed her with a knife in the early hours of 17 September 2017.

Strong also allegedly assaulted and stabbed Phillip Gadi Matsaya, pushed him and caused him to fall down and sustained injuries while he was trying to assist the deceased during the stabbing incident.

Matsaya testified yesterday in the Windhoek High Court that he was certain that Strong allegedly assaulted and stabbed him and the deceased as he slept at their residence due to consuming too much alcohol the night in question.

"I thought I was dreaming when I heard her screaming 'help, help' and when I opened my eyes, I saw Strong stabbing her with a knife," Matsaya testified.

In his testimony, Matsaya informed the court that Strong is his long-time friend and was in a domestic relationship with the deceased.

Milton Engelbrecht represented the state in the matter, while state advocate Ian Malumani appeared for the accused.

The accused is remanded in custody at the Windhoek Correctional Facility. The trial continues today.

- Nampa

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Banned Sudanese Party's Assets Disappear Mysteriously
Armed Trespassers Occupy One of Mugabe's Many Farms

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.