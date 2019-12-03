Namibia: Man Pleads Not Guilty to Killing Girlfriend

A 57-YEAR-OLD man yesterday pleaded not guilty to allegedly killing his girlfriend by stabbing her with a knife at the 7 de Laan informal settlement on the outskirts of Windhoek in late 2017.

Benjamin George Strong pleaded not guilty before acting High Court judge Orben Sibeya to five charges of murder, attempted murder, defeating or obstructing or attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice and two assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm charges read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act 4 of 2003.

It is alleged that the accused had an argument on the evening of 16 September 2017 with the deceased, Johanna Resandt, over 100 Namibia dollars he allegedly gave her to buy food, but which he later claimed back.

The deceased allegedly refused to give the money back, after which the accused assaulted her several times and stabbed her with a knife in the early hours of 17 September 2017.

Strong also allegedly assaulted and stabbed Phillip Gadi Matsaya, pushed him and caused him to fall down and sustained injuries while he was trying to assist the deceased during the stabbing incident.

Matsaya testified yesterday in the Windhoek High Court that he was certain that Strong allegedly assaulted and stabbed him and the deceased as he slept at their residence due to consuming too much alcohol the night in question.

"I thought I was dreaming when I heard her screaming 'help, help' and when I opened my eyes, I saw Strong stabbing her with a knife," Matsaya testified.

In his testimony, Matsaya informed the court that Strong is his long-time friend and was in a domestic relationship with the deceased.

Milton Engelbrecht represented the state in the matter, while state advocate Ian Malumani appeared for the accused.

The accused is remanded in custody at the Windhoek Correctional Facility. The trial continues today.

- Nampa