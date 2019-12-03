Namibia: Heavy Jail Term Ends Rape, Sex Trafficking Trial

A WOMAN who lured a teenage girl from northern Namibia in 2012 and provided her to men in the Okahandja district to be used for sex has received an effective prison term of 28 years at the end of her trial.

Judge Naomi Shivute sentenced Tuufilwa Ndawina Jonas, a 34-year-old mother of five children, on three charges of rape and three counts of trafficking in persons in the Windhoek High Court today.

The judge sentenced Jonas, who has been in custody since November 2015, to six years' imprisonment on each of the three rape charges, and to five-year jail terms on each of the counts of trafficking in persons. One of the five-year prison terms was ordered to be served concurrently with one of the sentences on a rape charge, leaving Jonas with an effective sentence of 28 years in prison.

