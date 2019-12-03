Namibia: Visagie Scoops Sotigui Award in Burkina Faso

3 December 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Rinelda Mouton

Actor Adriano Visagie recently won best actor southern Africa at the 2019 Sotigui Awards for his performance in 'Salute!', a film produced and directed by Philippe Talavera.

The award show was held on 30 November at Canal Olympia Yennenga in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Sotigui works to recognise and valorise the profession of actors in African cinema and the diaspora in partnership with the Pan-African festival of cinema and television of Ouagadougou.

The awards were held under the theme 'Co-Productions: Major Challenges for the Development of African Cinema'. "We would like to congratulate Adriano, the whole cast and crew and everybody involved in the making of the 'Salute!' film. This is a huge recognition. We are all very proud of Adriano," Talavera said.

Visagie, who arrived back home yesterday, said the win is his second recognition. "Winning this award makes me happy because it adds emphasis on the narrative of the film. I am proud of not only myself but for a team that worked endlessly on this project, and for the inmates whose stories we were able to narrate."

Visagie said winning the award opens doors to new global collaboration, and hopes that winning a continental award will motivate others to continue working hard and be consistent with their craft.

@rinelda mouton on social media

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
West Africa
Southern Africa
Entertainment
Burkina Faso
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Banned Sudanese Party's Assets Disappear Mysteriously
Armed Trespassers Occupy One of Mugabe's Many Farms

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.