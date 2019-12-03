Namibia: Visagie Scoops Sotigui Award in Burkina Faso

Actor Adriano Visagie recently won best actor southern Africa at the 2019 Sotigui Awards for his performance in 'Salute!', a film produced and directed by Philippe Talavera.

The award show was held on 30 November at Canal Olympia Yennenga in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Sotigui works to recognise and valorise the profession of actors in African cinema and the diaspora in partnership with the Pan-African festival of cinema and television of Ouagadougou.

The awards were held under the theme 'Co-Productions: Major Challenges for the Development of African Cinema'. "We would like to congratulate Adriano, the whole cast and crew and everybody involved in the making of the 'Salute!' film. This is a huge recognition. We are all very proud of Adriano," Talavera said.

Visagie, who arrived back home yesterday, said the win is his second recognition. "Winning this award makes me happy because it adds emphasis on the narrative of the film. I am proud of not only myself but for a team that worked endlessly on this project, and for the inmates whose stories we were able to narrate."

Visagie said winning the award opens doors to new global collaboration, and hopes that winning a continental award will motivate others to continue working hard and be consistent with their craft.

