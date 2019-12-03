Tanzania: CRDB Wins Financial Time's Bank of the Year Award

3 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

CRDB, the leading bank in the country has been named 'Bank of the Year - Tanzania' by Financial Times (FT) during a 2019 grand gala in London, United Kingdom.

The award depicted unmatched performance CRDB demonstrates to the other banks in Tanzania to get attention from FT that publishes The Banker magazine and named the bank as the winner for this year.

The Awards' judging Panel, which is composed of The Banker's editors, has specifically selected CRDB due to its continued success across all key business metrics over the past year.

CRDB Group Chief Executive Officer Abdulmajid Nsekela said this recognition is a reflective of the substantial strides the bank has taken to improve growth and performance, deliver excellent customer service, and embrace digital disruption to drive financial inclusion.

"We are particularly proud of this award. This is a recognition that we are on the right path to providing our customers with a differentiated experience and creating value for our shareholders," Mr Nsekela said through a statement issued yesterday.

CRDB's digital transformation drive - widely recognized as one of the most comprehensive for a bank - continues to reap impressive results.

The bank recorded a net profit of 92.16bn/- from its operations for the year ending September, a jump of 76 per cent compared to 52.25bn/-recorded similar period last year.

"This well-earned global recognition presents a timely boost to our employees, who have worked tirelessly to get us ahead of the curve by ensuring they give the best customer experience in all fronts of our businesses across Tanzania and Burundi," Mr Nsekela said.

The ceremony was attended by around 300 CEOs and C-Suite executives from around the globe. The Banker is the world's premier banking and finance resource, providing global financial intelligence since 1926.

The Banker's Top 1000 World Banks ranking has been setting the industry benchmark since 1970, providing comprehensive intelligence about the health and wealth of the banking sector.

