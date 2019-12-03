Uganda: Magistrate Asks Suspect to Count His Teeth After Lying About Age

3 December 2019
The Observer (Kampala)

Kitgum Chief Magistrate's court was a scene of drama on Monday when a suspect lied about his age to escape being tried as an adult.

It all started after Ivan Cankara was arraigned before the Kitgum Grade one magistrate, John Paul Obuya to plead to the charges of stealing a mobile handset and wallet containing a National Identity card.

Cankara told court that he was 16-years of age. He claimed that he was born on April 28th, 2003. Unsatisfied with the suspect's age, Obuya ordered him to count his teeth to prove that he is a minor.

Cankara, who didn't hesitate counted his teeth and told the magistrate that he had 15 upper teeth. In his response, Obuya told the suspect that he is an adult and will stand trial as an adult.

"You are an adult, so you are rightly charged as an adult," Obuya told the suspect.

Cankara however pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded to Kitgum Central prison until December 18, 2019 when he will return for the hearing of his case. Details of the case are that the suspect stole items valued at Shs 70,000 from Silver Spoon Garden on November 10 this year from Bazilio Olwoch, a police constable.

Copyright © 2019 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

