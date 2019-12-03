Namibia: Eenhana, Oshakati Postpone Council Elections

3 December 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Hileni Nembwaya

THE Oshakati and Eenhana town councils have postponed their annual elections for political office bearers-which were set to take place yesterday and today-to an unspecified date.

The swearing in of both town councils has been postponed until further notice.

Kornelius Kapolo, the acting chief executive officer of the Oshakati Town Council, today said the swearing-in ceremony of the political office bearers at the town has been postponed, without giving much details why it has been postponed and to when.

The Oshakati council was supposed to elect new office bearers including the mayor today.

It is understood that a meeting that was supposed to be held at the Swapo Party's Oshana regional office this week pertaining to this matter was called off because it did not meet a quorum hence the postponement of the council elections.

The chief executive officer of the Eenhana Town Council, Walde Ndevashiya, when contacted for comment said the elections of office bearers were postponed to yesterday but the council later decided to reschedule them for tomorrow. He however could not justify the postponements. "I also do not know, ask the mayor, he's the one dealing with Swapo issues," he said.

Eenhana mayor, Amos Nangolo could not be reached for comments.

