Kenya: Raila, Waiguru in Closed-Door Meeting Over Bbi Report

3 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ndung'u Gachane

ODM leader Raila Odinga Tuesday met Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru at his Capitol Hill office in Nairobi to discuss the way forward over the Building Bridges Initiative report.

The two were in a closed-door meeting for nearly an hour.

Ms Waiguru told the Nation that they deliberated on the spirit of 'handshake' and its intention to move the nation to a better future through the BBI report.

AFTER BBI

"We discussed myriad of issues surrounding the BBI report and what steps we should undertake after reading the report.

" I shared my opinion with Mr Odinga on what should be done to realise the recommendations by BBI taskforce," she told the Nation.

The Kirinyaga County boss further said that civic education will be done across the country before at least one million signatures are collected to endorse the proposed changes.

"The electoral body will then take the proposed Constitution draft to the county assemblies where we need at least half the counties to pass the bill, then to the National Assembly where we will only need 50 percent of those present to pass," she said.

She added that a referendum will not be necessary.

Ms Waiguru was however quick to note that members of public are at liberty to decide what they wanted with the process.

In a Twitter post, Mr Odinga said the two had a discussion on national cohesion and inclusivity.

Meanwhile, Murang'a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria has formed an18-member technical committee to scrutinise the report by the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) task force.

The team will look into issues that have not been addressed and forward the report to the governor in two weeks.

According to the governor, the committee, which comprises experts drawn from the business sector, university student leaders, industrialists, small-scale traders, health professionals, farmers and civil society actors, will be looking into how the report addresses issues in their fields and hand over their recommendations to the county boss.

