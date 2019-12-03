Kenya: Policeman Charged With Faking Amputation to Get Sh2.4m Payout

A police officer was on Tuesday charged with defrauding a leading insurance company of more than Sh2.4million, claiming he lost his right hand and leg in an accident.

Administration Police Constable Dominic Lusweti Masengeli walked into court for the case in which he is accused of receiving compensation from Pioneer Assurance Company Limited on grounds that his hand and leg were amputated.

He and one David Ichere Maina denied 12 counts of conspiracy to defraud, obtaining money through false pretences, forgery and presenting forged documents to insurers.

CHARGES

The prosecution stated that on September 5, Mr Masengeli, Mr Ichere and accomplices fraudulently obtained Sh2,440,320 by pretending Mr Lusweti had been involved in an accident.

They allegedly forged a Kenya National Police Service Signal, Ref:TCL/14/VOLIII/27/2018 and dated September 22, 2018, and claimed a base commander identified only as Mwingi sent it to one Ms Irene Njagi.

Mr Lusweti and Mr Ichere are also accused of making an traffic accident abstract, Ref:P/AL807/0004550, and alleging it was from the police service.

The prosecution further told trial magistrate Peter Ooko that that the two forged a medical report dated October 22, 2018 and claimed it was from Nairobi South Hospital.

The suspects were further accused of forging the official stamp used by the office of the deputy inspector-general of Administration Police to certify the forged accident documents.

Another charge stated that they forged the stamp the base commander used to certify the accident signal.

BOND

Defence counsel Bryan Khaemba applied to have the accused released on bond, saying the offences were misdemeanours.

Mr Khaemba further noted that Mr Lusweti is a junior officer earning a meagre salary.

"I urge this court to release the serving police officer on a reasonable cash bail. His wife [says] the only amount of money they can raise is only Sh100,000," he said.

The lawyer also told the court that they will prove the 12 offences his clients are accused of lack merit.

The state prosecutor said he was not opposed to the accused's release but that the figure should be commensurate with the amount in question.

Mr Ooko released the suspects on a cash bail of Sh500,000 each and set the hearing for March 16, 2020.