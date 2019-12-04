Nigeria: No, Cassava Doesn't Cure Cancer - and Could Make It Worse

Photo: The Guardian
3 December 2019
Africa Check (Johannesburg)

The vegetable cassava cures cancer, a Facebook post shared in Nigeria in November 2019 claims.

It reads: "I ate 10 grams of cassava three times a day. After eating cassava for one month, my doctor checked my bladder for cancer. He was surprised because my bladder was completely clean and normal."

Cassava is a root vegetable - like potatoes and carrots - that's grown by smallholder farmers in more than 100 countries, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation. The FAO describes it as the "food of the poor" that "responds to the priorities of developing countries".

And it's a good source of carbohydrates, calcium, essential minerals and vitamins B and C.

"As long as I kept eating cassava, I felt very fit and very healthy," the post reads. "Since then, I only ate cassava and did not continue other cancer medications."

The post says cassava contains "vitamin B17". When eaten, it claims, the "vitamin" converts into an acid in the body that "kills cancer cells locally". It goes on to give more examples of cancer patients who saw a dramatic turnaround in their health after consuming cassava for weeks.

Vitamin B17 isn't a vitamin - and contains cyanide

Africa Check has debunked the cancer-curing properties of "vitamin B17" before.

First, it isn't a vitamin. The substance - also known as laetrile and amygdalin - is found in apricot kernels and apple seeds, and often hyped as an "alternative" cure for cancer.

But "there is no evidence that laetrile or amygdalin can treat tumours", according to a Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) factsheet.

People shouldn't "replace conventional cancer treatment with any type of alternative cancer therapy, such as laetrile", Cansa says.

"Laetrile can cause serious side effects in some people because of its cyanide content." Cyanide is a poison.

Cassava could fuel cancer

Africa Check asked Prof Adeniyi Adenipekun, a radiation oncology specialist at Nigeria's University of Ibadan Clinical Sciences faculty, about the claim.

"Cassava does not cure cancer or eliminate cancer cells," he said.

"Cassava is a source of carbohydrates and can be broken down into sugar. Sugar is fuel for cancer cells. We do not advise our patients to take in excess carbohydrate.

"The claim is not scientifically proven nor medically approved." - Jennifer Ojugbeli

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Africa Check

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Armed Trespassers Occupy One of Mugabe's Many Farms

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.