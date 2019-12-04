Nigeria: Govt Condemns Attack On Nigerians in Ghana

Abuja — The federal government has condemned the renewed attacks on Nigerian traders in Ghana, describing it as uncalled for.

There were reported cases of clashes between Ghanaian and Nigerian traders on Monday which resulted into the arrest of six while others sustained injuries.

It was also alleged that the fight followed the closure of shops belonging to some Nigerian traders at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Ghana.

However, the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said the attacks came when xenophobic attacks was becoming unpopular and thought such attacks had been put to the dustbin of history following interventions of Nigerian and Ghanaian leaders.

Dabiri-Erewa, in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Commission's Head of Media and Public Relations, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, stressed that the reported cases of attacks on Nigerian shops and traders by Ghanaians was quite unfortunate.

According to her, "I hereby appeal for calm from both sides and implore the law enforcement agencies to protect the lives and properties especially that of Nigerians from being attacked pending the resolution of the matter."

Dabiri-Erewa appealed to Nigerians in Ghana, especially the shop owners, not to take laws into their hands by trying to retaliate but to remain calm and allow law enforcement agents to deal with the situation.

There has been tension between Ghanaian and Nigerian traders in recent time when over 600 shops belonging to Nigerian traders in Kumasi and other areas were shut this year allegedly by the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA).

Ghanaian traders claimed that foreigners, particularly Nigerians, Chinese and Lebanese have taken over their retail business.

