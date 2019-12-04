Nigeria: I'm Troubled - Sowore's Mum Makes Emotional Plea to Buhari

Mother of the convener of RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, has made an emotional plea to President Muhammdu Buhari, saying "she has been unable to eat or sleep well since she learnt of the detention of her son by the Department of State Services (DSS)."

Speaking in a video addressed to President Buhari, Sowore's mother said she anticipates her son's visit every December, and pleaded with the president to release his son, who had always taken interest in speaking against evil since his birth.

"Dear SSS, Dear Buhari, I am Yele Sowore's mother. I am sending you this message as a mother. I am a woman, your mother is a woman, your wife is a woman also. This is December and Yele has been taken away since August," she said in the two-minute, 40 seconds video.

"He always comes to me in the village every December but you have been holding him. I am a widow, my son has always been like that. He speaks against injustice and stands up against it. He doesn't run away, he faces his case. Please release him and let him face his case in court. I know him, he can't run away because he knows he has not committed any crime."

"You are a Muslim, please in the name of Allah, leave my son, release him. I call on all mothers to speak out, let us join voice for the sake of the future of our children," she said.

"Omoyele is only asking for a better Nigeria so that all our children can have a good future. My mind is disturbed that he has not been allowed to go for medical care since August. Alhaji Bichi Yusuf, please obey the law since you have gone to court release Omoyele Sowore now.

"Since I gave birth to him, he always speaks against evil. Even in the village, before he went to school in Lagos, he has always been like that. He is not a criminal, release Sowore now. Please release my son because you have your own son, you take care of your son, let me take care of my children.

"I am a widow, release my son. I cannot eat, I cannot sleep and it is affecting my health. Please release Omoyele Sowore, my son. He is not a criminal. Omoyele is not a criminal, leave him," she said.

