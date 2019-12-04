Kenya: 220 Households Displaced in Kisumu as Lake Levels Surge Following Heavy Rainfall

Kisumu — Some 220 households in Kisumu County have been displaced as a result of rising water levels in Lake Victoria, the county government indicated on Tuesday.

Residents of Ombaka area in Kakola village are the hardest hit following flooding in the area which has been attributed to a backflow of lake waters.

The county government set up an evacuation centre amid projections of torrential rains in coming days.

Emergency services supported by the Kenya Red Cross and Plan International were said to be helping displaced locals.

On Monday, the county government distributed blankets and foodstuff.

The Governor Anyang Nyong'o-led administration said the county was working with national government on a dyking program to mitigate flooding in future.

The national government has set aside funds for the program and discussions with the locals are underway to facilitate the forfeiture of land required for the project, the county said in a press issued on Tuesday.

Ongoing October-November-December short rains have so far caused the displacement of over 17,000 and 130 deaths.

West Pokot County has accounted for the highest number of deaths all linked to a catastrophic landslide in late November.

In Kola, Machakos County, a 65-year-old woman died on Monday in a first mudslide-related incident.

The victim reportedly stuck in mud neck-deep after a dam broke its banks causing and a mudslide following a heavy downpour.

Confirming the incident, Kalama sub-county commissioner, Virginia Njeri, said the deceased was wading in shallow water when she drifted into waterlogged soil.

She is said to have been stuck in the mud for more than an hour without held.

Villagers who spoke to Capital FM News said they saw the woman flailing her arms in a desperate appeal for assistance.

"The woman was on her way to visit her neighbor an hour after Sota dam broke its bank," said Kalondu Wa Mutie, a neighbor.

A Grade II pupil died in Makueni on Sunday after their family house collapse.

The victim's brother was injured during the incident that occurred at 6am and was rushed to a local hospital.