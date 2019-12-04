Kenya: Affordability and Convenience Drive Demand for Deliveries Says Jumia

3 December 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Mary Thuo

Nairobi — E-commerce platform Jumia says demand for the delivery of food and other on-demand products has grown significantly in Kenya bolstering growth in food and accommodation services by 10.6% which has outpaced the GDP growth at 5.6%.

Speaking during the launch of the Jumia Food Index Managing Director Sheernal Ruparelia said demand services have been driven by affordability, convenience and availability.

"Consumers have grown to value convenience and they are willing to spend a little bit extra to save time and effort," she explained.

Ruparelia urged restaurants to take advantage of the growing demand, " Virtual kitchen is increasingly a popular operating model for restaurants to take advantage of a growing demand for convenience and manage their costs."

The report says that in 2019, Kenyans preferred Chicken as the most popular cuisine for delivery closely followed by Pizza and Burgers.

Jumia Food says it expects the growth in on-demand deliveries to accelerate by over 50% in 2020 projecting strong growth in on-demand deliveries of non-restaurant items like groceries, pharmacy products, alcohol and other on demand categories such as cosmetics, gifts and flowers

"This is of more affordable items on offer, availability of popular vendors, increased mobile penetration and a growing awareness of the convenience delivery offers," said Ruparelia adding that "as a result we expect availability of lower priced items on the menu to increase."

Ruparelia stated that for the company to achieve the 50 per cent they will need sell the convenience tab, decrease cost of delivery as well as availability of cheaper alternatives.

"Taste profiles are different between the main cities in Kenya that have been introduced to the online delivery service said Ruparelia, "In Nairobi Chicken, Pizza and Burger are the most popular items, Mombasa customers prefer Continental cuisine followed by chicken and pizza while Nakuru is special because we've seen a relative popularity of Chinese Food."

The Junia report says restaurants are increasingly offering meals with lower price categories (below Sh300) with breakfast and lunch gaining popularity as delivery meals but dinner is still the most popular meal representing over 50% of all orders.

According to Jacques Theunissen Chief Operating Officer at Kuku Foods East Africa (KFC), "Local marketers are likely to have more innovation that will impact the Kenyan Food scene in the next 3-5 years."

"I am sure that International brands will continue to enter the Kenyan market, but I truly believe the biggest innovations will come from local Kenyan brands" he said in a statement.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
Business
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Banned Sudanese Party's Assets Disappear Mysteriously

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.