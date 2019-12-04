Kenya: Court Frees Cherargei on Sh300,000 Cash Bail After Denying 2 Incitement Charges

3 December 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei was freed on a Sh300,000 cash bail on Tuesday after denying two incitement to violence charges.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had arrested the lawmaker earlier in the day, months after he was freed on a personal bond over hate remarks.

DCI stated the outspoken lawmaker - a staunch supporter of Deputy President William Ruto - would face ethnic contempt charges.

"Nandi Senator Hon. Samson Kiprotich Cherargei has been arrested by DCI Kenya Detectives following his hateful utterances at Kilibwoni Primary School on 17th August 2019. The suspect will be taken to court today to face charges of ethnic contempt c/section 62(1) of the National Cohesion & Integration Act and Incitement to Violence contrary to section 96(a) of the Penal Code," the directorate tweeted on Tuesday.

Cherargei had been arrested over the same incident in August and freed on August 20.

Detectives were said to have been interrogating remarks he made alluding to the fact that Ruto's detractors were being profiled.

"They want to know about what I meant by kushughulikia (dealing with) our detractors, they also wanted to know about my stand on Mau issue and my support to Deputy President William Ruto," he said after being interrogated by detectives at the Kisumu regional office of the DCI.

Kisumu County DCI chief Onesmus Towet said the Senator was expected to present himself to DCI offices in Eldoret for arraignment in court but charges were not preferred in subsequent weeks.

"It is true the Senator has been released on a police bond, investigations are on and on Thursday he will appear before DCI to get more updates, but he is to be charged," he said.

DCI detectives had raided Cherargei's Nandi home on August 20 from where they effected the arrest over what DCI boss George Kinoti termed as "inflammatory remarks" he is said to have uttered during a funeral.

Cherargei who chairs the Senate Committee on Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights dismissed the probe as a witch-hunt.

"Investigations are still ongoing, of course when times comes you will know the next step the police or National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) might take," he said.

