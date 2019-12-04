Kenya: U.S. Ambassador Tours Tatu City, Says the U.S. Will Continue Investing in Kenya

Nairobi — US Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter has said that US government will be the best friend Kenya will ever have, in terms of making big investments in the country as well as supporting the country's Big Four Agenda.

Ambassador McCarter was speaking after touring Tatu City where US companies have invested in innovation, education and affordable homes for Kenyans.

This was the first visit the ambassador was taking at the expansive Tatu City which is located in Kiambu County, where core shareholders are from United States, New Zealand, Norway and Britain.

They have so far invested more than US$150 million in the infrastructure and operations of the 5000 acre development.

"US will prove that they are best friends Kenya will ever have," he said. He emphasized that he will continue encouraging US citizens to invest more in the country, saying that the future of this country is bright.

He said US will continue supporting Kenya to confront her modern problems in the region. "We want prosperity for this country," said Ambassador McCarter.

The US- Kenya relations have continued to deepen over time, for instance last year US President Donald Trump and President Uhuru Kenyatta signed a memorandum in Washington DC to spur Kenya-US strategic partnership in trade, investment and infrastructure development.

Ambassador McCarter toured the Copia Global- a mobile commerce platform build to serve middle to low income African consumers, regardless of their income level, access to technology or location.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Business External Relations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The company is currently doing large scale distribution across the country from Tatu City to more than 5000 agents in Kenya. This has provided about 450 jobs directly.

Copia Global CEO Tom Steel said business environment in Kenya is very friendly and they are projecting to expand even more by the end of next year.

"The business is doing very well, the uptake is really great and the conditions are absolutely perfect for us to expand our business here," said Mr. Steel after taking the ambassador through the establishment.

Steel says the reason why their business has thrived despite the said harsh economic times is because people appreciate the fact that they deliver quality goods which are affordable and with a lot of convenience. "We deliver goods anywhere in this country for free, we don't charge for transport," he said.

The Ambassador also toured the Nova Pioneer School which was started in 2018 with 275 students and within a year the number has increased to 689 students currently. Nova Pioneer school was co-founded by Kenyan education pioneer Chris Khaemba and three American partners.

Nova Pioneer is said to be one of the most successful new school networks in Africa and their main focus is educating innovators and leaders who will shape the future. The children got an opportunity to ask the ambassador questions during an interactive session also attended by teachers and parents.

Tatu City's head of infrastructure and urban services Jacqueline Maigua said that they are collaborating well with Kiambu County government to ensure approvals are made so as to continue developing the area.