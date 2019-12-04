Namibia: 80 Dealers Busted With Drugs

3 December 2019
New Era (Windhoek)

Collins Limbo

WINDHOEK- Eighty suspects among them foreign nationals are in custody after being arrested with drugs worth N$8 million in the month of November alone, revealed the police.

The arrests linked to illegal possession and dealing in narcotics took place from the beginning to the end of last month.

Among those who were arrested are 63 Namibians and 16 foreign nationals six of them Angolans, three Burundians, three Tanzanians, three Congolese, a South African and one Kenyan.

This was confirmed by the Namibian police Public Relations Division's spokesperson, Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi.

The categories of these drugs and substance ranged from cannabis weighing 804 kg with a street value of over N$8 000, 618 mandrax tablets worth N$74,180, cocaine powder, weighing 90 grams worth N$45,000 and crack cocaine weighing 152 units with a street value of N$15,200.

