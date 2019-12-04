Malawi: Reserve Bank of Malawi in Gratuity Scam

3 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) is being accused of gratuity payments without following procedure which will see taxpayers losing billions of kwachas.

Daliso Kabambe : Reserve Bank Governor

The central bank is reportedly fast-tracking the payment of gratuity for all the employees including the Governor, Dalitso Kabambe, who will be spending Christmas this year with a bounty of MK189 million of taxpayers' money through gratuity while his deputy Dr Grant Kabango will be getting MK150 million payout in gratuity.

Ordinarily, gratuity is paid at the end of one's contract or when one retires, but the central bank is processing the payments for this December.

The 23 RBM directors will cashing MK140 million each.

Managers, according to grade and length of service will be getting between MK65 million to MK90 million each while a Supervisor will be getting close to MKK40 million. Junior officers are expected to pocket about MK35 million each.

There was no immediate reaction from the central bank authorities on the matter.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepens
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Farm of Traditional Healer's 'Killer' Taken Over in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.