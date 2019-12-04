Malawi: Reserve Bank of Malawi in Gratuity Scam

Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) is being accused of gratuity payments without following procedure which will see taxpayers losing billions of kwachas.

Daliso Kabambe : Reserve Bank Governor

The central bank is reportedly fast-tracking the payment of gratuity for all the employees including the Governor, Dalitso Kabambe, who will be spending Christmas this year with a bounty of MK189 million of taxpayers' money through gratuity while his deputy Dr Grant Kabango will be getting MK150 million payout in gratuity.

Ordinarily, gratuity is paid at the end of one's contract or when one retires, but the central bank is processing the payments for this December.

The 23 RBM directors will cashing MK140 million each.

Managers, according to grade and length of service will be getting between MK65 million to MK90 million each while a Supervisor will be getting close to MKK40 million. Junior officers are expected to pocket about MK35 million each.

There was no immediate reaction from the central bank authorities on the matter.