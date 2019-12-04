Kenya: Two Police Officers in Court for Carjacking and Robbing Their Colleague

3 December 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Joseph Ndunda

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Monday obtained orders to detain two police officers arrested in a botched robbery attempt in Eastleigh, Nairobi on Saturday morning after carjacking their colleague.

Corporal Christopher Samoei of DCI Pangani offices sought the orders to detain Abdikadir Daiche and Ali Shukri Galgalo at Pangani Police Station for seven days pending investigations.

Daiche is attached to Muthaiga Police Station while Galgalo is stationed at Quarry Police Post in Embakasi.

The suspects were arrested by SPIV officers after a a car they stalled at the junction of General Waruinge street an First Avenue at 1am.

The two officers had carjacked a Uber driver after he dropped a passenger along Juja road.

Samoei said the Uber driver who had been robbed of his car and bundled at the back of his Mazda Demio (reg no KCWQ 261D) has claimed to be a police officer.

He said he needs time to interrogate the two officers who happen to have more information regarding the incident.

"There is need to search the residences of the two respondents to gather more evidence. They were arrested in possession of mobile phones which need to be forwarded to the Cybercrime Unit for analysis and data extraction," Samoei said.

The detective said the two are flight risks and are likely to interfere with investigations. The suspects did not object the detention orders sought.

Makadara Law Courts Principal Magistrate Stephen Jalang'o allowed Samoei to hold the two until Monday.

