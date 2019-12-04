Rwanda: Martinez Calls for Total Focus Ahead of Police Tie

3 December 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

JAVIER Martinez Espinosa has urged his Rayon Sports to 'have total focus' when they take on Police in the Rwanda Premier League at Kigali Stadium on Wednesday.

The Mexican tactician insists that his side cannot afford to let APR off their sight in the title race if they are to retain the championship.

Leaders APR were held 1-1 by bottom side Gicumbi in their match-day 12 fixture at Mumena Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking to Times Sport on Tuesday, Martinez said: "We are lucky that we won against SC Kiyovu on Sunday, and we are not far from the top. We must aim for victory tomorrow (Wednesday), and keep applying pressure on APR until the gap is closed."

In Sunday’s hard-earned win, skipper Eric Rutanga rescued the Blues in injury time as he powered them to second with a stoppage time free-kick.

"I have told the players to keep their concentration and waste no chance until the last minute. Police are a side that can score against you any time, and, at the same time, deny you to score."

"We will not take any chances."

However, Police have also vowed to put up a strong fight to bounce back after dropping points in a 1-0 loss to AS Muhanga over the weekend.

"We played a very bad game (against AS Muhanga), we have to show that we can bounce back," said Francis Haringingo, the Police head coach, in a separate interview with this publication.

He further noted: "The Rayon Sports game is a must-win, otherwise we risk losing relevance as title challengers. We cannot slip up again."

Rayon beat Police 1-0 in May en route to lifting their 9th league title, and their third since 2013.

In other matches on Wednesday, SC Kiyovu host Marines, Mukura and AS Muhanga face off, Gasogi United and Heroes go head-to-head in clash for league's newcomers, Musanze take on AS Kigali, Etincelles delight Espoir, while Sunrise will be up against Bugesera.

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved.

