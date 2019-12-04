South Africa: Our Bodies, Our Selves - Towards Reproductive Justice in South Africa

4 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shikha Nayyar and Dineo Moerane

We can now see an emboldened reproductive justice movement in South Africa that places the reproductive health and rights of women and girls within a social justice framework. But the work is far from over.

South Africa is committed to achieving the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Availability of and access to safe abortion services are integral components of sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services that ensure fulfilment of reproductive justice and are indispensable to achieve the SDG promise of "leaving no one behind".

Reproductive justice is the complete physical, mental, spiritual, political, economic, and social well-being of women and girls. For it to become a reality in South Africa, we need a transformation at the individual, community, and societal levels so that women and girls are able to not only survive but thrive, exercise control over their bodies, and have access to a full range of reproductive choices.

While the country has one of the most progressive abortion laws in the world, there are several barriers to its effective implementation. Stigma is one key barrier that is currently being addressed by all stakeholders including the government, civil society, and SRH experts and advocates. In the last few years, we...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

