South Africa: The Constitution and the Early Promise of Transformative Constitutionalism

3 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Professor Balthazar

When Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng spoke of poverty, inequality, unbridled corruption and the inability to reconstruct the nation into the truly non-racial and non-sexist society envisaged by Madiba, he was in effect pointing to all of the monumental failures of the past 25 years which continue to threaten the future of constitutional democracy.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng was the 17th annual Nelson Mandela lecturer on 23 November. As his topic, he chose the idea of transformative constitutionalism. The premise was set out early in his lecture: "The Constitution is an instrument for building; building a society within which none would have a reason to be ashamed of his or her state of affairs. So, if you want to know what kind of a South Africa, Africa and the global village 'we the people of South Africa' desire and plan to have, examine our Constitution."

For his pains he was subjected to severe criticism for overstepping the judicial mark by venturing outside of the established judicial terrain.

While the lecture was hardly a dry academic exposition or used the restraint of exposition much favoured by the British Bench, it made key points which are critical to sustaining a constitutional democracy.

The...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Governance
South Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Armed Trespassers Occupy One of Mugabe's Many Farms

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.