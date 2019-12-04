South Africa: It's Not Only About Power Politics, Good People - Civil Society Reimagined.

3 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Oscar Van Heerden

It is the people that must ultimately defend our Constitution and our democracy through various non-government organisations, civic organisations, non-profit organisations and community-based organisations.

As the year draws to a close I find myself participating in a number of civil society initiatives that concern themselves with so many pertinent issues afflicting our society. This is most encouraging considering that in 1994 we had more than 5,000 civil society organisations involved in some or other critical matter but, as apartheid suffered its last gasps for air, we now only have a piddly sum still in operation.

Suffice to say that because of the maladministration and poor leadership of the ANC these past nine years, the civil society sector has had a healthy kick under their behinds and have begun to organise themselves again. I'm very happy about this, for they are the last line of defence when it comes to our democracy. Yes, I said it, it is the people that must ultimately defend our Constitution and our democracy through various non-government organisations, civic organisations, non-profit organisations and community-based organisations.

Just a few days ago I reminded some people that we will all agree with James Wolfensohn when he says "the...

