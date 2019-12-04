South Africa: Remembering the Extraordinary Life of SA's Original Media Maverick

analysis

There are some people who do not fit the frame of ordinary mortals. In their wake, extraordinary things generally happen, but quite often also chaos and consternation. They are by nature disrupters. James Richard Abe Bailey, born 100 years ago (October 23, 1919), was such a man.

'When I looked at the whole enterprise quietly and coldly it appeared impossible. This held a quaint charm.' - Jim Bailey

But inside that singular languid, easy-going frame were in fact many Jims.

One of those, which he always carried, was an unhappy child in the midst of material luxury. Though he was born with a silver spoon in his mouth, his parents hardly warranted the epithet.

His father, Sir Abe, was a fabulously wealthy gold and coal magnate who spent most of his time in South Africa, far from the London house and sprawling estate where Jim grew up. Abe, somebody commented, was "possibly more interested in his racehorses than his own bloodstock".

Jim's mother, Lady Mary, was a daughter of Lord Rossmore, an aristocrat fallen on hard times. She was a daredevil pilot who, in 1928, flew from London to Cape Town and back (the first woman to do so) in...