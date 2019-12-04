South Africa: Drought-Stricken SA Has Above Average Water Consumption

4 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

The drought is worsening by the day, yet South Africa remains a 'water wasting country', according to the Department of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, which has introduced a R900bn master plan to combat the water crisis by 2030.

"South Africa has a higher water consumption per capita than the world average, and yet we still use water irresponsibly," said Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu.

This was during a media briefing on Tuesday 3 December where the department announced its drought relief programme, the second phase of the National Water and Sanitation Master Plan which was launched on 28 November 2019.

Close to R900-billion has been allocated to the endeavour, which aims to mitigate the country's water shortages. The department projects that national water demand will increase by 17% by 2030.

According to the master plan, the average South African uses 237 litres of water daily, which is 64% higher than the global average.

"South Africa has less than average rainfall, which causes immeasurable strain on the populace," Sisulu explained.

Through water conservation and water demand strategies, the department aims to reduce average daily domestic water consumption to 175 litres per person - equivalent to eight...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Environment
Climate
Urban Issues
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Armed Trespassers Occupy One of Mugabe's Many Farms

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.