South Africa: Drought-Stricken SA Has Above Average Water Consumption

The drought is worsening by the day, yet South Africa remains a 'water wasting country', according to the Department of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, which has introduced a R900bn master plan to combat the water crisis by 2030.

"South Africa has a higher water consumption per capita than the world average, and yet we still use water irresponsibly," said Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu.

This was during a media briefing on Tuesday 3 December where the department announced its drought relief programme, the second phase of the National Water and Sanitation Master Plan which was launched on 28 November 2019.

Close to R900-billion has been allocated to the endeavour, which aims to mitigate the country's water shortages. The department projects that national water demand will increase by 17% by 2030.

According to the master plan, the average South African uses 237 litres of water daily, which is 64% higher than the global average.

"South Africa has less than average rainfall, which causes immeasurable strain on the populace," Sisulu explained.

Through water conservation and water demand strategies, the department aims to reduce average daily domestic water consumption to 175 litres per person - equivalent to eight...