South Africa: Black Woman, You Are On Your Own

opinion

How do I defend the glorious black male who is supposed to protect us, now turning against us? How do I explain the murder of poor women in squatter camps killed by the men who are supposed to love them? How do I explain the murder of so-called 'slay queens' like Karabo by their boyfriends?

The other day I was chatting with colleagues who had travelled with us from Rusumu in Rwanda to Kisumu in Nairobi. It had been a long trip so when we got to the hotel we all wanted to sit down to a good meal, local beer and good conversation.

At my table was a combination of Africans from different countries - Ghana, Nigeria, and two others from Francophone Africa. So, we are having a light conversation about our countries and debating where the best-tasting fish in Africa is found. The conversation went on and on to while away time...

Then another colleague expressed an interest in visiting South Africa as he hadn't been to our country and had heard so much about it. I went on to give him a brief on South Africa and what it has to offer.

Another colleague interjected and spoke...