South Africa: Black Woman, You Are On Your Own

3 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Millicent Kgeledi

How do I defend the glorious black male who is supposed to protect us, now turning against us? How do I explain the murder of poor women in squatter camps killed by the men who are supposed to love them? How do I explain the murder of so-called 'slay queens' like Karabo by their boyfriends?

The other day I was chatting with colleagues who had travelled with us from Rusumu in Rwanda to Kisumu in Nairobi. It had been a long trip so when we got to the hotel we all wanted to sit down to a good meal, local beer and good conversation.

At my table was a combination of Africans from different countries - Ghana, Nigeria, and two others from Francophone Africa. So, we are having a light conversation about our countries and debating where the best-tasting fish in Africa is found. The conversation went on and on to while away time...

Then another colleague expressed an interest in visiting South Africa as he hadn't been to our country and had heard so much about it. I went on to give him a brief on South Africa and what it has to offer.

Another colleague interjected and spoke...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Women
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
South Africa
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Armed Trespassers Occupy One of Mugabe's Many Farms

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.