Zimbabwe: Mugabe Left Behind $10 Million, No Will

4 December 2019
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Zimbabwe's former President Robert Mugabe left behind $10 million, 10 cars, a farm and several homes, but apparently no will, his estate revealed Tuesday.

The state-run Herald newspaper reported Tuesday that Mugabe's daughter, Bona, registered the estate with the High Court on behalf of the family.

The family's lawyers say they are still searching for a will but if one is not found, the estate will be divided between former first lady Grace Mugabe and four children.

Mugabe died in September at a Singapore hospital two years after he was forced out of office by his Zanu-PF party and the military.

Mugabe has long been rumored to have amassed a massive fortune during his 37-year rule.

A 2001 diplomatic cable sent by the U.S. Embassy in Harare and released by WikiLeaks said Mugabe was rumored to have more than $1 billion worth of assets in Zimbabwe and overseas, which "include everything from secret accounts in Switzerland, the Channel Islands and the Bahamas, and castles in Scotland.”

News of his wealth comes days after the United Nations warned that millions of people in Zimbabwe are facing food insecurity.

“Zimbabwe is on the brink of man-made starvation," and the number of people needing help is "shocking" for a country not in conflict, Hilal Elver, U.N. special rapporteur on the right to food, said.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepens
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Farm of Traditional Healer's 'Killer' Taken Over in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.