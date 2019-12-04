Nigeria: Police Rescue Abducted Corps Member in Lagos Swamp

4 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha

Lagos — A 22-year-old corps member serving at a farm in Epe, Onyiwara Chinwe Faith, who was abducted by gunmen on Friday while on her way to attend CDS meeting, has been rescued.

The suspected leader of the kidnapping gang leader, one Moses Ofeye, 31, was also arrested after a gun battle with the police team led by the State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu.

It was gathered that the victim was rescued at about 2.30am on Tuesday in a swamp forest around Ilamija Nla in Epe, Lagos State.

The kidnappers had allegedly demanded for the sum of N50 million as ransom from the owners of ABC farm where she is serving.

It was learnt that the abductors later reduced the ransom money to N400,000 when it became obvious that they were not going to get the N50 million earlier demanded for.

Spokesman of the police in the state, Bala Elkana, who confirmed the operation said that the Lagos police boss coordinated the rescue operation.

"The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention due to the shock and trauma she experienced and long distance trek. But she is in stable condition. She has been handed over to the Lagos State Coordinator of the NYSC and her family by the Commissioner of Police", he added.

