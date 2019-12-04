Nigeria: Police Gun Down Notorious Armed Robbery Suspect in Abia

3 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

The Police in Abia on Tuesday gunned down a suspected notorious armed robber identified as Sampson Nwokocha, aka 'Grave' who has been terrorizing residents of Umuahia and its environs.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ene Okon, who made this known to newsmen in Umuahia, said that he was shot dead after a gun battle with his men following a tip off.

He said that Nwokocha, who was recently released from prison, had been on the watch list of the command following his alleged numerous criminal activities.

He said, "It would be recalled that on Nov. 6 and 10, 2019, Nwokocha and his gang invaded a hotel and robbed staff and guests.

"During the operation, one policeman on duty was shot dead and his rifle carted away.

"Also on November 10, 2019, Nwokocha and his gang robbed attendants and customers of a filling station on Bank Road, Umuahia.

"On different occasions, he led a gang that snatched vehicles from their owners within and outside of the capital city at gunpoint.

"He also robbed other locations and planned to attack the Correctional Service Centre (Prison) in Umuahia to liberate his mother and other inmates."

Okon warned criminals to desist from their nefarious activities or relocate as the command would not spare them.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Farm of Traditional Healer's 'Killer' Taken Over in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.