Nigeria Cycling Federation to Train 30 Officials

4 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

The Nigeria Cycling Federation (NCF) on Tuesday said it was ready to train no fewer than 30 participants at a three-day course on the art of officiating in cycling.

A statement from the CFN Secretary, Dayo Abulude, said the participants were drawn from the 36 states and Abuja.

Abulude disclosed that the course would hold from Wednesday to Friday in Ilorin.

"One participant each came from 21 states and Abuja and the host state of Kwara is representing five pariticipants.

"Some of the states fielding participants are Edo, Rivers, Ondo, Kaduna, Borno, Delta, Imo and Cross River, among others," he said.

The CFN secretary added that Dr Emmanuel Igbinosa, an International Cycling Union (UCI) certified referee and Osaretin Emuze, the Chairman of the National Cycling Commissioner Association of Nigeria (NACCAN) are the resource persons for the event that will come to a climax on Friday.

"The participants are expected to write an examination on Friday to round off the course and those that pass will be issued with certificates.

"In view of this, majority of them will be invited to officiate in major events in the future, " he said. (NAN)

VANGUARD

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

