Nigeria: Apongbon Bridge - Govt Renews Appeal Against Drain Stuffing Amid Reopening

4 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Adedamola Kuti, says the rehabilitation of Apongbon Bridge on Lagos Island is completed and the highway will be opened to traffic on Wednesday.

Kuti told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone that concrete repair works to address a major flooding problem on the 150 meters stretch of the road had been completed.

He added that the rigid pavement works has been subjected to necessary structural integrity tests to ensure durability.

Kuti said that the entire drainage path of about 1.5 kilometres from the bridge, through communities to outer Marina into the lagoon, blocked by illegal refuse disposal, had been cleaned.

The controller explained that the depression of the Apongbon Bridge was prone to heavy flooding in the past, due to drain stuffing attitude that blocked the channels.

He appealed to residents using drainage channels as refuse dumps to change their attitudes and begin to protect government infrastructure as their personal property.

"As the road has been repaired, we appeal to Lagosians to use government property as their own. Those who are blocking drainages should desist from such.

"Motorists and other road users should drive with care within the Federal Roads Safety Corps stipulated speed limits.

"With the repair, we have reduced travel time and the security challenges, because bad boys were using the bad portion of the road to rob motorists," he said.

NAN recalls that the Apongbon Bridge was partially closed to traffic on Nov. 7 for rehabilitation works to begin on the inner lane.

Upon completion of the inner lane, traffic was diverted for the rehabilitation works to continue on the outer lane. (NAN)

VANGUARD

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Armed Trespassers Occupy One of Mugabe's Many Farms

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.