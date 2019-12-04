Nigeria: NEITI Sets Up Joint Committee to Implement Audit Reports

4 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Udeme Akpan

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has established a joint committee to execute the recommendations contained in its audit reports.

The Executive Secretary of NEITI, Waziri Adio, disclosed this at the public presentation of REMTRACK - an ICT driven application developed by a non-governmental organization known as OrderPaper - to track the progress of implementation of the findings and recommendations contained in the NEITI reports in Lagos yesterday.

Mr Adio, who said that members of the committee are drawn from NEITI and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, explained that NEITI opted for the joint committee approach with the NNPC in view of the resolution by the new management team at the Corporation to work towards addressing the problems.

He described the NEITI-NNPC Joint Committee as a milestone initiative in addressing pending remedial issues that will feed into the on-going reforms in the sector.

According to him, "REMTRACK is more than an App. It means remediation tracker. It is about enlisting technology to aid remediation".

The Executive Secretary identified remediation process as the weakest link in the EITI /NEITI value chain, adding that the joint committee approach with the affected agencies will not be limited to the NNPC but extended to all agencies with pending remedial issues based on NEITI report.

Similarly, the Chairman of the civil society steering Committee Mr Kolawole Banwo underlined the role of the civil society as the conscience of the citizen in the EITI implementation.

Mr Oke Epia, Executive Director of OrderPaper, said that the App provides concise information on remedial issues in the NEITI reports and tracks the progress of implementation for use by the citizens to hold government and companies to account.

Mr Epia stated: "REMTRACK seeks to expand the scope of civic engagement in the national arena. It is not a tool to deride or malign any organization."

However, the Director, Communications and Advocacy at NEITI, Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji urged the media to use the contents of the application positively and professionally to ensure that the app achieves its desired results.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

