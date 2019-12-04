South Africa: ANC Must Urgently Bring Coloureds Back Into the African Fold

3 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Faiez Jacobs

I believe that there is a serious crisis in the so-called coloured community. Just as it did at the Morogoro Conference in Tanzania, the ANC must face the crisis that is ripping apart the so-called coloured community.

Fifty years after the historic Morogoro Conference, which was held in Tanzania from 25 April to 1 May 1969, and which was a pivotal moment in the history of the ANC, the people's party is facing another watershed moment.

That moment is about the recognition, future and role of the indigenous people, a group for whom the vanquished apartheid state created the identity known as coloured. This is a term that the apartheid rulers introduced into legislation to drive a wedge between different African communities in South Africa.

This wedge was further hammered in by the lie that so-called coloureds were a different group of people which was not African, but which enjoyed more privileges tossed off the white master's table than those whom the National Party had legally classified as African.

Many swallowed this lie, which was also meant to foster the perception that coloureds were the fruit of sexual relations between different groups. The result was that this convenient myth further...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Armed Trespassers Occupy One of Mugabe's Many Farms

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.