South Africa: ANC Must Urgently Bring Coloureds Back Into the African Fold

opinion

I believe that there is a serious crisis in the so-called coloured community. Just as it did at the Morogoro Conference in Tanzania, the ANC must face the crisis that is ripping apart the so-called coloured community.

Fifty years after the historic Morogoro Conference, which was held in Tanzania from 25 April to 1 May 1969, and which was a pivotal moment in the history of the ANC, the people's party is facing another watershed moment.

That moment is about the recognition, future and role of the indigenous people, a group for whom the vanquished apartheid state created the identity known as coloured. This is a term that the apartheid rulers introduced into legislation to drive a wedge between different African communities in South Africa.

This wedge was further hammered in by the lie that so-called coloureds were a different group of people which was not African, but which enjoyed more privileges tossed off the white master's table than those whom the National Party had legally classified as African.

Many swallowed this lie, which was also meant to foster the perception that coloureds were the fruit of sexual relations between different groups. The result was that this convenient myth further...