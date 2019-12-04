South Africa: Former Maletswayi Local Municipality Speaker Convicted for Fraud

4 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Aliwal North Regional Court has convicted former Maletswayi Local Municipality Speaker Kholekile Lange (46) for 228 counts of fraud on Tuesday.

It transpired that between 2011 and 2016 Lange lodged fraudulent vehicle claims at Maletswayi Local Municipality and now known as Walter Sisulu Local Municipality using distinct particulars.

In 2017, the Eastern Cape Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation office conducted an investigation into the falsified claims. Investigations revealed that his vehicle was never utilised for official trips. In other instances he would lodge a claim only to find that his vehicle was in for repairs.

Faced with all the evidence, councilor Lange pleaded guilty to 228 counts of fraud on Tuesday. He was subsequently sentenced to five years suspended for five years. Added to his five year sentence, he was ordered to undergo 16 hours per month of correctional supervision at Dordrecht Prison for three years and further to pay back the municipality R65 000 in instalments of R3000 from January next year.

The National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya has commended the work of the investigation team.

"The work by the investigating officers is commendable. To investigate a case of 228 charges such as this is equivalent to investigating 228 ordinary case dockets. It is unfortunate that municipalities have become soft targets for those who want to steal from the taxpayers. One expect that councillors should protect the taxpayers from fraudsters," said Lieutenant General Lebeya.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Armed Trespassers Occupy One of Mugabe's Many Farms

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.