Malawi: Nurses Council Suspends 3 Nurses Over Negligence

3 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Three nurses at Ntcheu district hospital have been suspended for negligence which led to an amputation of a three-year-old baby's arm.

The chief executive officer of the Nurses and Midwives Council of Malawi Isabela Musisi said two of the nurses have been suspended for three months whilst one has gone on suspension for six months.

"We considered all the factors before giving out the suspensions. We discovered that the pediatric ward at Ntcheu district hospital is always congested with little resources but we expected the nurses to work professionally despite these challenges," said Musisi.

Musisi said the nurses failed to keep records of the patients properly so as to enable those in the next shift to handle the patient cases properly.

The council also accused the nurses of failing to listen to the parents of the child when they complained about the condition of the baby.

