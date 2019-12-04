South Africa: Mapimpi Cleans Up At Sharks Awards

Cape Town — Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi was the big winner at the Sharks' annual awards event held at Sun Sibaya in Durban on Tuesday evening.

Mapimpi, who became the first Springbok to score a try in a Rugby World Cup final when South Africa beat England 32-12 in Yokohama last month, walked away with the three major awards.

The 29-year-old was named Players' P layer of the Year , Fans' Player of the Year and also won the most prestigious Player of the Year award.

Mapimpi was also a nominee in the Super Rugby Player of the Year category, but that award went to Andre Esterhuizen.

The Currie Cup Player of the Year award went to Aphelele Fassi, while Jeremy Ward won the Sharks XV Player of the Year award.

In the juniors, Lunga Ncube was named Sharks Under 19 Player of the Year and Evan Roos Under 21 Player of the Year , with Sanele Nohamba claiming the Breakthrough Player of the Year award.

Full list of winners:

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

Source: Sport24