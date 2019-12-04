South Africa: Mapimpi Cleans Up At Sharks Awards

4 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi was the big winner at the Sharks' annual awards event held at Sun Sibaya in Durban on Tuesday evening.

Mapimpi, who became the first Springbok to score a try in a Rugby World Cup final when South Africa beat England 32-12 in Yokohama last month, walked away with the three major awards.

The 29-year-old was named Players' P layer of the Year , Fans' Player of the Year and also won the most prestigious Player of the Year award.

Mapimpi was also a nominee in the Super Rugby Player of the Year category, but that award went to Andre Esterhuizen.

The Currie Cup Player of the Year award went to Aphelele Fassi, while Jeremy Ward won the Sharks XV Player of the Year award.

In the juniors, Lunga Ncube was named Sharks Under 19 Player of the Year and Evan Roos Under 21 Player of the Year , with Sanele Nohamba claiming the Breakthrough Player of the Year award.

Full list of winners:

Sharks U/19 Player of the Year: Lunga Ncube

Sharks U/21 Player of the Year: Evan Roos

Super Rugby Player of the Year: Andre Esterhuizen

Currie Cup Player of the Year: Aphelele Fassi

Sharks XV Player of the Year: Jeremy Ward

Ambassador AwardWinner: Mzamo Majola

Breakthrough Player of the Year: Sanele Nohamba

Fans' Player of the Year: Makazole Mapimpi

Sharks Players' Player of the Year: Makazole Mapimpi

Sharks Player of the Year: Makazole Mapimpi

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

