Malawi: Parliamentary Committee Gives Egenco 2 Weeks to Fix Gensets

3 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Officials from the Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources, Energy and Mining have given up two two weeks Energy Generation Company (Egenco), the company established to generate power, to fix broken power electricity generators.

Committee chairperson Werani Chilenga: Fix the gensets

The committee chairperson Welani Chilenga said it was surprising to note that six out of the 10 generators were not working yet utility supplier Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) was paying K1 billion every month in rentals for the generators.

This was observed when committee members visited the Egenco power station at Mapanga in Blantyre.

Egenco spokesperson Moses Gwaza said the generators came without backup spare parts.

He said Egenco would fix the generators which are down within the two weeks.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepens
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Farm of Traditional Healer's 'Killer' Taken Over in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.