Malawi: Parliamentary Committee Gives Egenco 2 Weeks to Fix Gensets

Officials from the Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources, Energy and Mining have given up two two weeks Energy Generation Company (Egenco), the company established to generate power, to fix broken power electricity generators.

Committee chairperson Werani Chilenga: Fix the gensets

The committee chairperson Welani Chilenga said it was surprising to note that six out of the 10 generators were not working yet utility supplier Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) was paying K1 billion every month in rentals for the generators.

This was observed when committee members visited the Egenco power station at Mapanga in Blantyre.

Egenco spokesperson Moses Gwaza said the generators came without backup spare parts.

He said Egenco would fix the generators which are down within the two weeks.