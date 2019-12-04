South Africa: Former Springbok Prop Ockie Oosthuizen Dies

4 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Herman Mostert

Cape Town — Former Springbok prop Ockie Oosthuizen has passed away at the age of 64.

Oosthuizen had battled colon cancer for the past view months.

He made his Test debut against Ireland at Newlands in 1981 and went on to play nine Tests, with his final international coming against England at Ellis Park in 1984.

The burly former front-ranker was captain of Transvaal and also represented Western Transvaal and Northern Transvaal during his playing days.

He spent his final years living in Stellenbosch and owned the wine farm, Molenvliet.

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

