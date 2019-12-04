South Africa: Who Will Be the Life and the Soul of a New Party?

4 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

For a new, large political party to start now in South Africa and be successful would require something quite new. It would be the first legitimate new party that had no roots at all in our pre-1994 politics.

Over the past few months, it has become apparent that there is a yawning chasm in our politics. The number of people who claim that there is "no one to vote for" appears to be rising. At the same time, it also appears that it is unlikely that any of the three big parties will be able to occupy that gap, or to fix themselves ahead of the 2024 elections (or the 2021 local elections). This means there is clearly space in our politics that a new political formation could occupy. And yet, there are important structural reasons as to why this may be a very difficult task.

The events since the May 2019 elections have shown that our political situation is going through a change, that the parties that together won nearly 90% of the vote are still very much disappointing. At the same time, developments in the DA, with the resignation of Mmusi Maimane as leader, and Herman Mashaba as...

