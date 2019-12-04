South Africa: State Capture Inquiry - 'It Is False, I Did Not Meet Mr Manyi' - Mildred Oliphant On Airport Meeting to Discuss His Dismissal

3 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jeanette Chabalala

Former labour minister Mildred Oliphant has disputed parts of Mzwanele Manyi's evidence that she met with him at OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng before she was sworn in as a minister to discuss his dismissal as director-general at the labour department.

Testifying at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday, Oliphant said when she arrived at the department, Manyi was not there, adding: "I was not even aware during briefings by the department that the [director-general] was dismissed."

Manyi previously testified he had learned about the decision taken by former labour minister Membathisi Mdladlana to dismiss him in 2010, although he did not see any letter of termination and that he wanted to appeal it.

Manyi maintained he was not dismissed, adding he had received his December salary.

On Tuesday, evidence leader advocate Kate Hofmeyr asked Oliphant if she recalled meeting with Manyi at the airport on November 1, 2010, as per his evidence. Oliphant denied this.

"No, I didn't meet with him, I didn't meet with Mr Manyi," she told the commission.

"I can say it is false, I did not meet with him."

Hofmeyr also quizzed Oliphant about a letter that was sent by Manyi's lawyers on November 3, 2010, which indicated they had already met and discussed his position. But Oliphant said this was false. She said she did not meet with Manyi before she was sworn into office.

"I think it is either he misled his attorneys because I did not me[e]t with him. After the swearing-in ceremony, I went back to KwaZulu-Natal.

"I have seen that letter from his attorneys. Minister [Richard] Baloyi also received the letter."

Oliphant told the commission she received a phone call from Manyi two to three weeks after her appointment and he congratulated her on her appointment.

She said Manyi also informed her he was intending to appeal the decision to dismiss him or take the labour department to court over the dismissal.

"I asked: 'What are the reasons for that', and he said it is because he was dismissed unfairly and then I said: 'Well unfortunately, I am still new in the department, I am still getting briefings by the senior officials'."

Oliphant said she then asked the former minister of public service and administration, Richard Baloyi, for an advice on the matter. She said she only met with Manyi at the Sheraton Hotel, where she was booked in, to discuss his appointment.

Oliphant withdrew Manyi's termination as director-general on January 31, 2011, and on February 2, 2011, he was transferred to the GICS replacing Themba Maseko.

Last year, Maseko testified he was fired shortly after refusing to abide by former president Jacob Zuma's instruction to "help" the Guptas with their new venture, the now defunct The New Age newspaper, in 2010.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepen
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Armed Trespassers Occupy One of Mugabe's Many Farms

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.