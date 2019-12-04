Zimbabwe: Timber for Idai-Ravaged Schools

Allied Timbers will donate timber to schools that were destroyed by Cyclone Idai this year, as part of its corporate social responsibility programme.

The state-owned firm has already donated timber worth thousands of dollars to Prince Edward High School in Harare.

Handing over the donation to school authorities, Allied Timbers chief operations officer Mr Trymore Chivhinge said the move would impact positively on many other schools.

"We are excited as Allied Timbers to be associated with Prince Edward," he said.

"We are handing over timber worth thousands of dollars and while we know that it is not a big donation, we are hoping that it will make significant impact at the school.

"This initiative will not end here. We are targeting various schools nationwide and we are committed to this programme. As we speak, we have identified some schools which were destroyed by Cyclone Idai earlier this year and we will be heading there as soon as possible."

Prince Edward High School headmaster Dr Aggrippa Sora commended the gesture, which he said would positively contribute to the school's development.

"We have children doing practical lessons at this school and this timber will help them a lot," he said.

"We could have forked out thousands of dollars acquiring the material. We are now sure that our children will be equipped with some valuable skills which they will use to earn a decent living once they leave school."