Zimbabwe: Miss Deaf Stranded in Seychelles

4 December 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Rebecca Kabaya

After being voted second princess at Miss Deaf Africa in Seychelles last Saturday, Zimbabwean representative Takudzwa Phiri missed her flight home and is now stranded on the Indian Ocean archipelago.

Phiri (19) raised the country's flag as she made it into the top three, with Miss Deaf Malawi taking the Miss Deaf Africa crown, while Miss Deaf Mauritius was crowned first princess.

Speaking to The Herald Arts, Miss Deaf Interpreter Takunda Tapfuma said Takudzwa missed her flight home on Monday.

"Owing to financial constraints, Takudzwa had gone to the competition alone without a patron or an interpreter," he said.

"This is the reason why she missed her flight because she could not communicate when she needed help.

"We tried looking for sponsorship to send a team to the pageant, but we could not find the support. Takudzwa managed to find her individual ticket, hence she had to go without an escort."

Tapfuma said arrangements were being made to try and bring Takudzwa home as soon as possible.

"We want to liaise with the South African Airways to ask them if they can reschedule her flight for another day considering her condition," he said. "In the mean time, Takudzwa will be staying with the people who hosted them for the event.

"These people said they are even willing to help with availing half the amount for a new ticket, but we do not have the money for top up. Despite this ruinous situation, Takudzwa represented the country very well, as she scooped second princess prize out of 12 contestants from different countries."

The event was organised by the Association of People with Hearing Impairment (Aphi), in collaboration with Berjaya Beau Vallon Bay Resort.

