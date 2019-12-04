Angola: 300 Patients With Cancer Assisted At National Institute Daily

Luanda — At least 300 patients with different types of cancer receive medical assistance at National Cancer Institute on daily basis, against 10 patients in 2004 and 2005.

The date were released on Tuesday by the radiotherapy specialist of this institution, Isabel Nvunda.

The specialist, who was speaking to ANGOP on the functioning of the institute, said over 900 people with cases of cancer received assistance from January to March this year.

The institute receives and treats all types of cancers, ranging from head and neck, chest, abdominal to breast cancer, this last considered the most frequent in this medical institution.