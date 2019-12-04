South Africa: Suspect to Appear in Court for Allegedly Killing His Mother, Sibling and Injuring Two Others

A 22-year-old man is expected to appear in court after he allegedly stabbed his mother and sibling to death, as well as leaving two others hospitalised with stab wounds.

The man allegedly attempted to take his own life with a knife.

He is currently in hospital and is expected to appear in court next week.

The incident took place in Sebokeng Zone 13 on November 29.

Last week, neighbours described to News24 how they were awoken by screams coming from the house, where the suspect allegedly killed his 43-year-old mother and her four-year-old daughter. His nine-year-old daughter and 16-year-old brother are currently in hospital.

One neighbour claimed she saw the 16-year-old running from his home in the early hours screaming for help.

Police spokesperson Captain Teboho Lephoto said the suspect was expected to make his first appearance in the Sebokeng Magistrate's Court on December 10.

Lephoto added he faced two counts of murder and two of attempted murder.

Source: News24