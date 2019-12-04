Gambia: Public Order (Amendment) Bill 2019 Withdrawn

3 December 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Members of the National Assembly are still wondering why the state withdrew the Bill submitted to amend the Public Order Act regarding procession.

The proposed amendment which is now withdrawn stipulates, among others:

"A person who is desirous of holding a public procession to

(a) demonstrate support for or opposition to the views or actions of any person or body of persons;

(b) publicise a cause or campaign; or

(c) mark or commemorate an event,

shall give an advance written notice of his or her intention to the Inspector General of Police in accordance with this section."

