Somalia: Minister Lauds Qatar for Aiding Somalia

4 December 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation Ahmed Eissa Awad, has lauded the Qatar government's continuous support to Somalia.

He pointed out that the opening of the institute represents a qualitative addition to the Somali diplomatic activity through the training of diplomatic cadres at the ministry in co-operation with brotherly and friendly countries.

Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) participated in a ceremony held by Somalia in connection with the rehabilitation project of the Diplomatic Institute.

Qatar's ambassador to Somalia Hassan bin Hamza Hashim, ministers, parliamentarians and ambassadors accredited to Somalia, and the chairman and members of the Parliamentary Friendship

Committee of Somalia.

The renovation works included the rehabilitation of the entire building from the facades, units and interior halls, the improvement of the infrastructure as well as the extension of public and private facilities for the project. In addition to the rehabilitation of the Prime Minister's Building, the works covered the Ministry of Planning, Investment and Economic Development, and the Mogadishu Municipality building.

QFFD is currently implementing a range of different development projects in Somalia, where the work is underway on the construction of the 90km Mogadishu-Jowhar road and the 22km Mogadishu

Afgoye road.

The project is part of the ongoing efforts of Qatar to empower developing countries and bring them to stability and prosperity in order to achieve peace and justice.

