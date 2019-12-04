Somalia/Uganda: Somalia to Field Foreign-Based Players in CECAFA Tournament in Kampala

4 December 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia will field foreign-based players in their teams during the 2019 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

The regional tournament that brings together national teams in the Council of East and Central African Football Associations (Cecafa) region will take place from December 7 to 19 in Uganda.

Heyford Basir Kweku, head coach of Somalia's Ocean Stars said in Kampala on Tuesday some of his players have already arrived in Uganda and they are expecting others from Europe.

"We are taking this tournament very seriously because we want to perform well and keep improving in the rankings. We shall have some foreign-based players who played in the 2021 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe," Kweku is quoted by Cecafa website.

US offers $5million for any information which could lead to arrest of top Al-shabab fighter

Somalia political report-card from August to November

Somali Disability Empowerment Network (SODEN) joins the international community in celebrating the International Day of...

Somalia have been placed in Group B alongside Sudan, South Sudan and the guest side Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Group A: Uganda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Eritrea

Group B: DR Congo, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia

Group C: Kenya, Tanzania, Djibouti, Zambia

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Uganda
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepens
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Farm of Traditional Healer's 'Killer' Taken Over in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.