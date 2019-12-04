Somalia/Uganda: Somalia to Field Foreign-Based Players in CECAFA Tournament in Kampala

Somalia will field foreign-based players in their teams during the 2019 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

The regional tournament that brings together national teams in the Council of East and Central African Football Associations (Cecafa) region will take place from December 7 to 19 in Uganda.

Heyford Basir Kweku, head coach of Somalia's Ocean Stars said in Kampala on Tuesday some of his players have already arrived in Uganda and they are expecting others from Europe.

"We are taking this tournament very seriously because we want to perform well and keep improving in the rankings. We shall have some foreign-based players who played in the 2021 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe," Kweku is quoted by Cecafa website.

US offers $5million for any information which could lead to arrest of top Al-shabab fighter

Somalia political report-card from August to November

Somali Disability Empowerment Network (SODEN) joins the international community in celebrating the International Day of...

Somalia have been placed in Group B alongside Sudan, South Sudan and the guest side Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Group A: Uganda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Eritrea

Group B: DR Congo, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia

Group C: Kenya, Tanzania, Djibouti, Zambia