Eritrea: Eye Surgery On a Number of Nationals

Keren — The Keren Hospital this year has conducted eye surgery for about a thousand patients from the regions of Anseba, Northern Red Sea and Gash Barka.

According to Mr. Kahsai Seyum, from Keren Hospital, trachoma surgery was conducted on over 700 patients and minor eye surgery on more the 230 patients.

Indicating that trachoma and cataract diseases are common in the Anseba region, Mr. Kahsai said that effort is being exerted to provide the necessary treatment to patients.

Mr. Kahsai went on to say that Keren Hospital is well equipped with medical equipment and human capacity and is ready to conduct eye treatment to patients in the region and to the neighboring regions.