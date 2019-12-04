Sudan: Food Poisoning Cases Flood Port Sudan Hospitals

3 December 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Port Sudan — On Monday, hospitals in Port Sudan were overwhelmed with more than 100 people suffering from suspected food poisoning. The people reportedly got sick after drinking camel milk in Port Sudan and Suakin.

A journalist Osman Hashim told Radio Dabanga that the Port Sudan Teaching Hospital received more than 40 cases including children from the neighbourhoods of Dim Arab and Shahinaat. In Suakin, he confirmed that the number of cases of food poisoning were roughly 60 cases. There have been no reports of fatalities.

Health sources attributed the cases to the storage of camel milk, which is widely consumed in the in Red Sea state, at home during the winter season.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
Health
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Liberia's Economic Woes Deepens
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Farm of Traditional Healer's 'Killer' Taken Over in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.