Sudan: Food Poisoning Cases Flood Port Sudan Hospitals

Port Sudan — On Monday, hospitals in Port Sudan were overwhelmed with more than 100 people suffering from suspected food poisoning. The people reportedly got sick after drinking camel milk in Port Sudan and Suakin.

A journalist Osman Hashim told Radio Dabanga that the Port Sudan Teaching Hospital received more than 40 cases including children from the neighbourhoods of Dim Arab and Shahinaat. In Suakin, he confirmed that the number of cases of food poisoning were roughly 60 cases. There have been no reports of fatalities.

Health sources attributed the cases to the storage of camel milk, which is widely consumed in the in Red Sea state, at home during the winter season.