Sudan: Violence in Darfur Is Seriously Increasing, and a Noticeable Lack of Authority Intervention Raises Concerns

3 December 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Darfur — Militiamen wounded four people in separate incidents in South and West Darfur. One of them had to be transferred to the capital Khartoum for treatment. Over the last weeks, Radio Dabanga reported several incidents of violence between militiamen and farmers or locals.

Kass

On Sunday, unidentified gunmen shot dead Seifeldin Nasor on his way from Kass to his home village Um Laouta north of Kass.

West Darfur

In a separate incident in Sirba West Darfur, militant herders opened fire on a vaccination vehicle on its way from Kendede to Bir Dageeg. Immunisation programme employee Eisa Yagoub was hit twice which necessitated his transfer to the capital Khartoum for treatment.

In a separate incident in Sirba area in West Darfur, on Sunday morning, militiamen attacked Korkei village and seriously wounded Adam Ishag and Tendel Ishag who were transferred to El Geneina hospital.

Due to the frequent violence and human rights abuse, public transport has stopped in the area. The police have refrained from intervening in these ongoing incidents after six police officers were jailed in El Geneina prison because of their clash with armed herders in which a herder was killed last Thursday.

